SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- News that a teenager has died from a fall while on spring break in Cancun has prompted warnings to college students across the country, including Massachusetts.
A 19 year old from Michigan fell seven stories from his hotel balcony to his death while he was on spring break, according to authorities in Cancun, Mexico.
How he fell from the balcony is still being investigated, but his girlfriend told police he was very drunk after starting to drink early in the day.
There's also a warning to all spring breakers heading to Miami Beach, where police said all laws will be enforced.
The police chief sent letters to 300 to 400 colleges across the country telling students to follow their rules.
A UMass spokesperson confirms that they received one of these letters, asking for student's respect.
In light of all of this, Springfield College was sure to speak to their students about all of this before spring break next week..
"For our students, when they go on spring break, it's a reminder that they should still do what they do on an every day basis. If they're travelling being smart, using the buddy system, staying with friends," said Christine Jonhnson with Springfield College.
Johnson works with students at Springfield College, educating them on alcohol, drugs, and other health concerns. She told Western Mass News that she talks to them often about drinking and not to over do it, especially when they're in an unfamiliar place.
"You need to be in a good mindset to be aware of those surroundings. If students are choosing to drink or use other substances, they have to keep their wits about them," Johnson said.
