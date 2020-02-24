SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- According to a recent study, more college age students are seeking help for mental health than ever before.
It's something they credit to a decrease in stigma surrounding therapy, but we wanted to know if campuses in western Massachusetts are seeing this influx and if they have the resources to handle the increase in patients.
"We literally are in the midst of increasing our staff. We are never at capacity. We're just really full sometimes," said Dr. Brian Krylowicz, director of counseling with Springfield College.
College counseling centers across the nation are rapidly expanding and that includes in western Massachusetts.
"My first year here was 2012. In that year...we saw 240 student that entire year. Just this fall, we saw 340 students," Krylowicz noted.
It's something Krylowicz credits to a switch in stigma.
"When I first started, people wanted to know how to sneak out the building and now, a lot of time they say 'Oh, you see my friend,'" Krylowicz added.
Krylowicz told Western Mass News that over the past few years, Springfield College has been a part of a national study run out of the Center for Collegiate Mental Health at Penn State.
"We do research in-house and we are a part of that research team. We send all data off to Penn State scrubbed clean, but it lets them see what college look like all across the nation," Krylowicz explained.
According to national trends, about 30 percent of college students struggle with anxiety or depression at some point in the school year.
"We used to see about 10 percent of the student body and we are now closing in on 15 to 20 percent, so there is about 10 percent that says 'I don't want to talk about it' so what I really want to get across is to just keep them to come in. I think people always resist, even when the stigma is going down," Krylowicz said.
College counseling centers around western Massachusetts are actually working together to bring the greatest resources possible to their students
"I just had a lunch with the counseling directors of all the Springfield area colleges and were all just seeing a large inflow of everyone coming in," Krylowicz said.
Dr. Renee Rosado, director of counseling at AIC, added, "I think there were six of us around the table and we were just talking about what's been working, what's been the challenges, how can we share our wisdom and experiences to make a better experience for all our students."
Rosado told Western Mass News that they are currently trying to take a different approach to how they help their students.
"We have to take steps to move into a new future. The problems are different, the students are different. I feel like we need to do our best to meet the needs in the moment," Rosado said.
Rosado said they have been working with their marketing department to establish a campaign completely focused on destigmatizing counseling. They also have reevaluated their session lengths to keep up with the fast pace life of a college student.
"Everyday, we have same-day appointments, which are abbreviated to 25 minute appointments...more maybe an urgent care model to serve the need of the student than setting up your primary care doctor," Rosado explained.
Lastly, they offer students the ability to connect with their emotional support dog, Woody, if they are stressed or anxious.
By offering counceling resources for free, both departments hope students will realize they're not alone and help is out there.
"We got rid of a lot of barriers here at Springfield College. Some other counciling centers around the country charge or have session limits. We don't charge, we dont have session limits," Krylowicz noted.
Rosado said, "If you are registered as a AIC student, this is available to you. Just come. We are happy to listen."
