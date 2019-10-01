SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Vaping-related deaths and illnesses are growing in Massachusetts and around the country, with the majority of cases involving people in their late teens to early 20's
That's why a local college is stepping up to educate their students on the health risks associated with vaping.
One week after Gov. Charlie Baker placed a ban on the sale of all e-cigarette and vaping products, local leaders in higher education are voicing their concerns.
"I do support Governor Bakers ban, but I do think it raises concerns," said Karen Rousseau, dean of the School of Health at AIC.
Rousseau said she's worried that the withdrawal that younger users might experience will lead them to alternatives that are even worse for their health.
"There is no evidence that tells us how to treat a young person who is withdrawing. In our student population, we have many students 18 to 21 years of age and we are concerned that they could be using products that could come from illegal sources," Rousseau noted.
Rousseau's goal is to find a solution that will last beyond the four month ban.
"I'm hopeful we will find the source of this illness, but the unfortunate thing is that once they close down those brands, other brands will prop up," Rousseau added.
AIC told Western Mass News they want their students to know the full consequences that can come with vaping.
"I do think the education about the risk of vaping like the use of any substance that's illegal needs to be presented to people, so they make the right choices," Rousseau said.
Since the ban, AIC has sent out a survey to all students asking what vape products they use, while also using peer educators to help inform students about the dangers of vaping. In addition to that, Rousseau is working with nurses across the state to develop a program for local school districts to teach younger students the dangers of vaping as soon as possible.
"We need to figure out how to tell people vaping is not safe. Your lungs weren't meant to inhale the vape products," Rousseau added.
