WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the deadly plane crash at Bradley International Airport.
Wednesday's crash killed seven people, who were flying in a World War II B-17, and wounded many others.
We are now learning that the company who sponsored the event, which allowed people to pay to ride on vintage planes, is making changes.
The Collings Foundation announcing they will cancel their future vintage airplane rides for the rest of the year.
Unfortunately too late for those who were killed and injured in the crash, leaving behind family, friends, and concerned communities across western Mass and Connecticut.
"We begin to document and move the wreckage," NTSB representative Jennifer Homendy tells us.
The NTSB this morning beginning the task of moving the charred remains of the 909 B-17, investigators seen inspecting the crash site, with the most tragic remains already removed.
Those of the seven victims who died, including the pilot and co-pilot on the plane, 48-year-old Jim Roberts of Ludlow and 56-year-old David Broderick of West Springfield.
Among the seven injured, Andy Barrett from South Hadley and Thomas and Linda Schmidt.
Western Mass News learned today that Thomas was a 1975 graduate of Agawam High School.
A neighbor tells us that the couple currently resides in Feeding Hills, close to the Suffield, CT border.
"Our investigators began interviewing other pilots with the Collings Foundation. A lot of those pilots are volunteer pilots, so those interviews are continuing," added Homendy.
The NTSB now working with the Collings Foundation, who sponsored the Wings of Freedom event that featured rides on the doomed 909.
The Collings Foundation released a statement on their now-defunct website, saying:
"In the wake of a tragic accident involving our B-17, the Collings Foundation is currently suspending its flight operations and the Wings of Freedom tour for the remainder of the 2019 season. We are in the process of issuing refunds for those who had reserved flights through December."
The Collings Foundation says they still plan to hold an October 12 event at the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, MA that will not feature any plane rides.
The NTSB is expected to release their preliminary report on the crash in eight days.
