COLRAIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after two bodies were found Saturday morning in the water near the east branch of the North River and Foundry Village Brook located in Colrain.
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office told Western Mass News a Franklin County man and women, both in their 30s, were discovered by police near a Jeep that had entered the water.
Officials added there is no foul play suspected and that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is currently determining the causes of death.
The incident remains under investigation by the Colrain Police Department, Mass. State Police, and the Mass. State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story, check back for updates.
