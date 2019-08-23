COLRAIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A third case of EEE has been found in Massachusetts.
Public health officials are warning people in Franklin County to take precautions when being outside.
We went to Colrain where community members say they had just learned someone possibly from their town contracted EEE.
“It's kinda scary," Colrain resident Samantha Roberts tells us.
The towns of Colrain and Heath are now on high alert after a man in his sixties was exposed to EEE, a disease spread by mosquitoes.
"We are kind of a hill town, so being outside is people's livelihood around here," says Roberts.
Health officials say EEE is a rare but serious disease that affects all ages.
It could possibly be deadly.
Samantha Roberts, who lives in Colrain, tells Western Mass News it will be tough for her family and many others to stay indoors.
"We live on a farm and pretty much our entire life is outside, especially for my children and how do you protect yourself?" asked Roberts.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, twenty-three communities are now at high risk, including the small town Colrain.
There are fifty-two communities at moderate risk for the EEE virus.
"The terrain is woods, farm land, and rivers, especially the rivers. When you talk about rivers, that’s what you think of," stated Roberts.
Health officials say people should continue using bug repellent.
While communities in high or critical risk should consider staying inside from dusk to dawn, for Samantha, she says she's going to stock up on bug spray.
"Oh yeah. We already have some on hand, but maybe apply a little more," added Roberts.
Health officials say your animals could be at risk for EEE.
The Health Department advises people to dump out any buckets of water that may be outside that would attract mosquitoes.
