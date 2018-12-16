LAWRENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today is the deadline for Columbia Gas to restore all homes in the Merrimack Valley after about 7,500 customers were impacted by gas explosions in September.
It's looking like Columbia Gas has made great progress for these customers.
With Christmas right around the corner, families are hoping all services will be restored.
As of December 14th, the travel trailers that housed Columbia Gas customers after the gas explosions were demobilized, allowing those families, who were housed, to go back home.
Columbia Gas said that they reached a major milestone in the efforts to fully restore the Merrimack Valley.
According to their website, a little over 7,000 residential meters have been relit, out of approximately 7,123.
Those residential meters serve about 10,000 dwellings.
675 business meters are relit out of 685, and all the gas ready service lines have been restored.
On Thursday, company officials say 98% of its customers in the Merrimack Valley have natural gas for heat and water.
The company stated most of the 150 customers who are without service chose to do required repair work themselves.
