MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Columbia Gas crew will be seen around Monson for the next few hours after over-pressurization was found on gas lines in town.
The town posted to its Facebook page that Columbus Gas has informed them of an over-pressurization of the company's gas lines.
"While Columbia Gas is currently stating that there are no on-going safety concerns you may see their employees throughout town for the next two to four hours inspecting their infrastructure," the town noted.
Monson Police told Western Mass News that there have not been any reports of gas odors.
Town officials added that if anyone smells gas or have safety concerns, leave the building, call 911, and fire crews will come and assess the situation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
