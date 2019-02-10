Columbia Gas on scene working to mend disturbed gas line near Longmeadow home.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow Fire and Columbia Gas officials are on scene at Belleclaire Avenue after being called to a report of a gas leak Sunday evening.
This all happened around 5:30 p.m.
Longmeadow Fire Chief Dearborn tells Western Mass News that this probably stemmed from a water main break that occurred a couple nights ago on the same street.
While working to repair the water main break, crews may have disturbed the gas line.
Residents in the area reported that had smelt an odor of gas in the area.
Columbia Gas officials were called in to assist, and they are in the process of excavating the line, which should be mended sometime tonight.
Chief Dearborn added that none of the homes were evacuated, and that Columbia Gas checked all the homes in the area for gas readings, but did not detect any.
The road was not blocked off at any minute as crews investigated the incident, and is not expected to be blocked off as Columbia Gas works to mend the break.
