One week ago, crews responded to dozens of gas fires, explosions, and odor calls across three Merrimack Valley communities.
Today, Gov. Charlie Baker spoke in Lawrence, focusing on business impacted by last week's gas explosions.
Officials noting that a lack of gas is keeping buisnesses closed for many types of reasons -- from lack of heat to the inability to cook.
"The feedback we're getting from them is reasonably consistent with some of the stuff we'll be talking about shortly as we roll out phase 2 and phase 3, which is the assessment, mitigation, and recovery part of this effort," Baker explained.
Baker noted that he plans to meet with more business leaders on Monday.
That incident last week is causing Columbia Gas to make some changes to gas bills moving forward, affecting customers in western Massachusetts.
Earlier this year, Columbia Gas said the company was going to increase rates for its 321,000 customers.
However, that will no longer be the case.
In April, Columbia Gas submitted a proposal to raise rates to the Massssachusetts Department of Public Utilities, an increase that would've totaled $33 million.
If the agreement was approved by the DPU, the rates would have gone into effect on November 1.
However, with the explosions in the Merrimack Valley, Columbia Gas has now decided to withdraw that pending rate case.
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts President Steve Bryant said that they're working to rebuild peace of mind while also re-establishing trust in the company.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Byrant said, "This action is fully necessary at a time when we must maintain our focus on supporting our customers."
Columbia Gas crews are continuing to replace a 48-mile cast iron and bare steel natural gas distribution system for the 8,600 customers that were affected by last week's explosions.
The company added in a statement, "the commitment to accelerate that work in the affected area, while larger in scale than a typical modernization project, is necessary in light of recent events."
In Western Massachusetts, Columbia Gas continues to work on several projects where they are upgrading natural gas lines in several neighborhoods.
Even though we've learned that the explosions were caused by increased gas pressure, the National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate.
