Columbia Gas working to restore services to multiple customers in West Springfield.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Columbia Gas crews are out working to restore services to multiple customers.
According to Columbia Gas officials, a natural gas service outage occurred sometime Thursday afternoon when crews were performing routine maintenance work at a company regulator station along Riverdale Street.
Lt. Ryan of the West Springfield Police Department stated that the regulator station is located between Highland and Prospect Avenues.
We're told that there is no leak and that road closures have not been implemented.
Columbia Gas officials say that a total of seventy-seven gas meters lost service as a result of the outage, and are going door-to-door to restore services to customers.
If you believe that your residence may be impacted by this outage, you are asked to contact Columbia Gas at 1-800-688-6160.
