SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Comcast is experiencing a small outage throughout numerous sections of western Mass.
Comcast's Communications Department told Western Mass News that there are a few isolated areas that are experiencing outages.
They said they are currently working on resolving the issue, but can't provide an exact time as to when everything will be fixed.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
