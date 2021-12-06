SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another comedy show is slated to take the stage in Springfield in 2022.
MassMutual Center announced Monday that comedian John Mulaney will be bringing his "From Scratch" tour to the arena on Thursday, June 9.
“We are thrilled to host someone as talented as John Mulaney here at the MassMutual Center. His writing and stand-up comedy are second to none and it will make for a great night in Springfield,” said MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan in a statement.
Tickets for Mulaney's show will go on-sale online Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m.
Mulaney's show is among several comedy shows coming to Springfield next spring, including Tom Segura on March 20, Chelsea Handler on June 17, and Jay Leno on June 25. Tickets for those shows, which will take place at Springfield Symphony Hall, are already on-sale.
