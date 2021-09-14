HOLLYWOOD, CA (WGGB/WSHM)--Comedian Norm Macdonald has died.
Known for his dry delivery, comedian Norm Macdonald started his career as a stand-up comic in Canada.
Then in the early 1990's, Macdonald was a writer for the hit comedy "Roseanne" before joining the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1993.
He would go on to host SNL's "Weekend Update" segment but left the show in 1998, later saying he was fired for continuing to make jokes about O.J. Simpson during his murder trial.
Macdonald landed several other tv roles, as well as film appearances that included starring in 1998's "Dirty Work," which many now consider a cult classic.
According to his manager, Macdonald had been battling cancer for the past nine years but kept it from everyone, even his family.
He leaves behind a son. Macdonald was 61 years old.
