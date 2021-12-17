SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Wilbraham BNI at Keep Laughing Entertainment hosted a comedy toy drive at Nathan Bill’s Friday night.
This, to benefit the children's Study Home in Springfield. One of the organizers, Phillip Anthony, told Western Mass News his company was looking to support a local organization and wanted to encourage others to give back this holiday season.
"This is the time of the year where we all want to do something…Some people are hesitant to do stuff cuz they think it's too small. The smallest little thing can really help someone. You don't know how big of an impact it'll be to that person,” said Anthony, owner of Funny for Funs.
Admission was free for everyone who brought a toy.
