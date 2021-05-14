AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's graduation day for undergraduates at UMass Amherst. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the university is holding four separate ceremonies.
The second of four commencement ceremonies got underway around 12 p.m. Friday. Each ceremony features the same speakers - just the students and families are different for each.
A UMass Amherst spokesperson told Western Mass News that the 2021 graduating class is about 6,400 students, so each ceremony includes about 1,600 students. They're broken down by major.
We're told the staff is cleaning the seats in between each graduation with the first ceremony taking place at 9 a.m.
Students are allowed two guests each. We spoke to one student who said she is very thankful to have her parents in the audience.
“Great, I’m happy to make my parents proud being a first generation…coming from Hispanic background. Making my mom and dad proud is what I always wanted. I always wanted to do that for them and myself,” said Kayla Ortega of Lawrence.
The commencement speaker this year is UMass national champion ice hockey coach Greg Carvel, whose team brought home the university's first NCAA title just last month. UMass Amherst said he was chosen because he is the true definition if resilience.
Western Mass News will have more on today’s ceremonies starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
