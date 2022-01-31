SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood provided an update on the city’s police department Monday afternoon in the first public safety sub-committee meeting of the year.
The commissioner focused on everything from the number of active officers to the new firearms investigation unit to the state’s new certification process.
She said that in 2021, the police department responded to more than 261,000 total calls. That number has gone down more than 5,000 from 2020 when they responded to more than 266,000.
In 2019, Clapprood said that they responded to 263,000 calls. She said that the increase in calls in 2020 could be related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Breaking down the arrests made over the last three years, Clapprood said that there were 3,180 in 2021, 3,251 in 2020 and more than 4,000 in 2019.
Clapprood also addressed the city’s new body worn cameras that were implemented this past year, saying that they have recorded more than 24,000 hours of footage and have helped in the city's investigation into citizen complaints against officers.
“In total discipline since I've come on board, I've terminated 7 officers, none in 2021 for the citizen complaints,” said Clapprood. “The body worn cameras have been a godsend to us in the citizen complaints, and they’re a good morale for the officers because if they didn't do it, we can prove they didn't do it easily, and if they did do it, it's easier for the IIU investigators and for me.”
She said that there were 16 total citizen complaints in 2021. 13 of those were not sustained, 1 was unfounded, and 2 led to officer retraining.
