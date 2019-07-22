BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- An oversight hearing aimed to discuss problems at the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles was abruptly halted late Monday morning.
The issues were exposed after a West Springfield man killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
The issues came up after Connecticut officials said they warned the RMV twice about Volodymyr Zhukovkyy's drunk driving incidents, but still, the RMV failed to suspend his license before the deadly motorcycle crash.
Following the incident, Massachusetts officials revealed from an internal investigation that the registry was storing paper notifications of serious out-of-state driving violations since March 2018, instead of taking action against these drivers.
Since the exposure, MassDOT said they have now suspended the licenses of over 1,600 drivers.
Members of the Joint Committee on Transportation called the hearing in the wake of the deadly crash in New Hampshire, that claimed the lives of seven motorcyclists.
Legislators want to know why the RMV failed to track out-of-state violations against Massachusetts drivers, including the West Springfield man behind the wheel of the truck that struck the riders.
Several witnesses from the RMV on the list did not attend the hearing. Committee members, refusing to do things piece-meal, then recessed the hearing until all the RMV witnesses they called actually show up.
Western Mass News will continue to follow today's developments at the State House and will have more starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40
