SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Students in the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District will be allowed to take off their masks at the end of the month.
This comes after the Governor announced that he is leaving it up to each individual district to decide what to do after the state's mandate ends February 28th.
“This is a trial run,” one school committee member said during Monday night’s meeting.
The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee voted to revise their district’s mask mandate Monday night, effective February 28th.
“You can't live in fear,” they said. “Kids get sick.”
Parents spoke out both for and against lifting the mandate, many saying it takes away from their children's learning ability.
“My children don't like to wear masks because they can't breathe, especially for those that wear glasses,” one parent said.
“It’s sad that he came home and we asked what was one thing that he doesn't mind about wearing a mask, and he said ‘when I get to take it off,’” Ashley Barnett, another parent, told us.
Other parents were not so convinced. Some were worried about what will happen when kids return from February vacation, which is next week.
“When we came back from Christmas, every single school was double digits for how many kids were sick with COVID that was possibly transmitting, and the masks are probably what kept it from being into the triple digits,” one parent explained.
The district’s superintendent said that they will be sending home test kits with every student this Thursday to prevent a post-break spread.
“We're going to ask everybody to test their kids and their staff members Sunday night before they come back to school after vacation,” she announced Monday.
Rather than remove the current mask policy, the school committee voted to adopt the Massachusetts Association of School Committees updated policy which strongly recommends face coverings for those who are not vaccinated.
There will still be instances where students will have to mask up.
“If somebody's diagnosed with COVID, is at home, does the 5 days of quarantine, is allowed to come back to school, they would need to still wear a mask for the additional five days while they’re finishing up their quarantine,” a committee member added.
Mask mandates will still be in effect on school buses and in health offices.
The superintendent said that they will continue to monitor the data, but ultimately, success will come down to the efforts of the community.
“In order for this to work we need to do this together,” she said.
The district also said that they will be sending home an opt-in form for families to sign up to receive at-home test kits every other week and they will continue to do symptomatic testing in schools.
