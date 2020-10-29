SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Southampton School Committee has decided to start returning classes to in-person learning.
This decision was made last night by Southampton School Committee members, who voted 3-2 to return classes to in-person learning starting Nov. 9.
The school committee held a meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., which lasted over six hours long, and over 160 different visitors in attendance, who were listening to the members.
The schedule for full in-person learning would be as follows:
On Nov. 9, grades K-1 would begin in-person education Monday to Tuesday and Thursday to Friday, with Wednesdays held remotely to allow for deep cleaning between cohorts that are not yet attending full in-person.
On Nov. 23, grades 2-3 would begin in-person education Monday to Tuesday and Thursday to Friday, with Wednesdays held remotely to allow for deep cleaning between cohorts that are not yet attending full in-person.
On De. 7, grades 4-5 would begin in-person education Monday to Tuesday and Thursday to Friday, with Wednesdays held remotely to allow for deep cleaning between cohorts that are not yet attending full in-person.
On Dec. 21, all grades will be full in-person Monday through Friday.
Officials told Western Mass News that in grades K-1, social distancing remains at six-feet during all phases. But grades 2-6 will maintain a distance of a minimum of four and a half feet, with six-feet whenever possible.
The committee will be having a special meeting on Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16, to evaluate whether they should modify the schedule to maintain a safe process into each phase.
They also noted that the fully remote educational model remains in place for any family wishing to utilize it until the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
