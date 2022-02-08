LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Governor Charlie Baker and state education officials will be making an announcement on COVID-19 protocols Wednesday morning.
In anticipation of DESE’s announcement, the Longmeadow School Committee is moving to reinstate their mask-optional program in the high school.
Longmeadow High School was able to remove their mask mandate for vaccinated students at the end of last year after 80 percent of their school hit DESE's vaccination requirement.
However, this mask-optional program will make masking voluntary for all high school students, even those that are not vaccinated.
School officials said that the proposal would move away from masking up as a disciplinary measure.
"Really put the option in the hands of parents advising their children based on what they think makes sense for them,” said one member of the school committee. “So, parents would have the option of advising their child if they wanted their child to continue to wear a mask in school."
Masks would be required in certain spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.
This would begin this upcoming Thursday, the 10th.
As for other schools, if DESE does let the mask mandate expire, school officials are looking at extending this "mask optional" program to all Longmeadow schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.