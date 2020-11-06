SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield School Committee may delay its vote on how children will learn for the second marking period, which begins Nov. 16.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Springfield Public Schools opened remotely, with a plan to remain remote for the first marking period.
Now, the committee will vote next week on whether to delay their decision about the school model.
According to Springfield School Committee Vice-Chairman Christopher Collins, the possible 'vote-to-delay' is due to the need for an additional virtual town hall meeting to solicit input from families and staff.
"We did not want to go forward with deciding without having that same type of townhall done, and also because the cases are on the rise in Springfield," Collins noted.
Collin also said the committee is also still waiting on four schools to finish the installation of air filtration systems required by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE).
He expects the virtual town hall could occur in early December and said the school committee renders a vote on whether to continue fully remote, go to hybrid or in-person learning in the days following that event.
