HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Leaders in Holyoke are considering an independent study of the city's police department. The issue was tabled at last night's public safety committee meeting and comes as the committee also got a status update on drug trafficking and tenant intimidation concerns brought up by property owners more than a year ago.
Acting Holyoke Mayor Terry Murphy told Western Mass News that back in 2020, property owners on both Elm and Walnut Streets complained of drug trafficking issues in their buildings that were spilling over into intimidation and kidnapping threats.
“The dealers were saying 'You get out of the way or we’re going to do something to you,' so it was not a good situation. It was definitely an intimidating situation…Tenants were actually being removed from their apartments,” Murphy explained.
On Wednesday, the city's public safety committee discussed installing more cameras in those areas, but Murphy said they've made progress in slowing the crime.
“We haven't eliminated it, but we’ve alleviated some of it,” Murphy noted.
We spoke with a property manager for one of the buildings where problems are ongoing. He said he wants to see the police department enforce loitering more often
“It all starts with loitering and then if that’s not enforced, then they can hang around and it turns into drug dealing or gang activity,” said property manager Sam Kopec.
Kopec admitted drug dealing is still an uphill battle.
“...It’s tough for property managers and it’s tough for the police. It’s ‘Whack A Mole,’” Kopec noted.
This comes as the city is looking to make more information about the police department and crime accessible to the public.
“I’d like to know what each of the officers is doing and I'd like to work with the chief on that," Kopec said.
The public safety committee tabled a proposal to form an independent study of police department Wednesday night. The study would examine the department's structure and policies and would also provide the community with data on crime. The city already has a committee that examines community and police relations and at the meeting, the police chief said a new study wasn't needed.
Murphy believes an independent study could help residents understand their police force even more.
“It’s creating a better understanding of the relationship that the community has to have with the police and the police has to have the community,” Murphy said.
