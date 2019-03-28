SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today, a meeting was held in Springfield to discuss whether or not the water students are drinking at school is safe.
That meeting was held by the Springfield Health and Human Services Committee after a new report gave Massachusetts a "D" for what they're doing to protect children from lead in water at school.
That grade came from a study, called 'Get the Lead Out, which is done by the Environment America Research and Policy Center, but, here in Springfield, the city says they are doing things differently with the Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management Department taking part in voluntary sample testing.
A total of 7,000 samples were collected from fifty-four schools, however.
Lead was detected in just 1.3% of those samples.
Those locations that tested positive have had signs posted, saying they should not be used for drinking water.
There are also long-term plans to have them replaced.
"Springfield's average age of facilities is," Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick tells us. "55-years-old, so they've just done an incredible job making sure they're up to date."
Lead in water is an issue that the state plans on addressing.
Governor Baker's 2020 fiscal year budget proposes up to $30 million towards helping schools eliminate lead from drinking water.
Pat Sullivan of the Parks Department says, despite the "D" grade for the state, Springfield is considered to have an "A-", given their monitoring of the schools' water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.