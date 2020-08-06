SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield School Committee voted on Thursday evening to have schools within the city reopen fully remote.
This decision will be for the first grading period of the overall school year, with a plan to reassess the decision after the end of the first quarter.
During the meeting, the Springfield School Committee Vice-chairman Christopher Collins said that a review of physical and technical aspects of all school buildings has begun, but the review is not complete, and the results are not yet known.
“Without data guaranteeing that the ventilation systems in all schools are operating at full throttle in this COVID-19 age, we cannot conscientiously allow students and staff back into the schools,” he said. “We simply cannot take that risk – especially given the advanced age of so many of our school buildings.”
Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick said the district will submit a reopening plan that reflects tonight’s vote to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE) by the August 10th deadline.
“We’ve had time to write a plan that is much more streamlined, accountable, and accessible for families and students,” said Warwick. “We were thrust into remote education in the spring, and we know the experience was more disjointed than we would have liked. We’ve worked hard to address that.”
Warwick later said families should expect to hear more details about school opening in the coming weeks.
