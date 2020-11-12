SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield School Committee voted Thursday night to postpone their vote on the district's reopening model.
Officials told Western Mass News they don't want to make any decisions without hearing from all their parents. But setting that up is going to take Springfield some time.
"It will be at least two to three weeks before they have everything in place for us to hold the town hall meeting. Clearly, after the level of effort we went to and the level of success we had with the last one, we don't want to consider taking another vote without having a similar event," said Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick.
Warwick also said, during the meeting, he'll be able to update the public on the air scrubbing equipment for the schools.
