Commonwealth residents now have option to text 911 from their phone.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Commonwealth residents now have the option of texting their emergencies to 911 right from their phones, in addition to calling.
The Longmeadow Police Department states that this new way of being able to contact 911 benefits the deaf, those who are hard of hearing, and for those who are unable to make a voice call, however.
911 is unable to receive photos, emojis, or videos, and there is a catch to this new service.
Your cell phone must have a data plan in order to access the new service.
Longmeadow Police officials add that this service, much like dialing 911, should only be used in case of an absolute emergency.
