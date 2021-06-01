SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Across western Mass. people are remembering 10 years ago when a tornado tore across the area, killing three people and damaging and destroying buildings and homes along the way.
One Springfield resident showed us where the 2011 tornado hit his house, and also, a Monson couple recalls the damage and destruction they witnessed in their hometown.
"I mean the poles were down, some houses were upside down, just flipped upside down," Monson resident Mary Farrin said.
Farrin walked us through what she saw when the 2011 tornado tore through her town. She explained what she was doing when the warning came out.
"I was leaving school when the warning came out, and we thought it was going to go through Northampton. I tailed it south. I was working in South Hadley," Farrin explained.
But when she went south she only could go so far.
"I tried to get home, and I couldn't. Watched a black could it was awful, ended up not being able to get through town," Farrin said.
From there, she stayed with a friend in her basement, concerned about the condition of her house. She said she got home around 10 that night. She found her house still standing, but others weren't so lucky.
"People were just sitting on their front steps with no house behind them, and they were just walking along where the sidewalk used to be just in a daze," Farrin said.
Earlier Tuesday evening, a ceremony was held in remembrance of the tragedy that was faced in Monson when the tornado tore through town.
In Springfield, Gordon Dodge remembers where the tornado damaged his house showing us pictures of the aftermath in his neighborhood 10 years ago, as he couldn't even park his car on his street.
"I got as far as Old Brook Road, which is the next street over, and I had to park the car there because there was a big tree down," Dodge said.
The people impacted by the tornado will never forget what it was like to have everything, then nothing in a split second.
