SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Fourth of July in western Massachusetts is on…sort of. With the announcement of the Star Spangled Springfield event happening on the Fourth this year, we are learning more about the status of some of the other events celebrating Independence Day.
On a normal July 4, it is not usual for tens of thousands people to pack either side of the bridge and watch the fireworks. This year, organizers are expecting even more.
Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt said she is prepared to welcome crowds to Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display on July 4. Crowds, she believes, could be bigger than a normal non-COVID year.
“Yes, I am expecting more people and we certainly welcome them all,” Matt noted.
The reason, Matt believes, is because some of the smaller fireworks displays won’t be happening.
“A lot has to happen in a quick period of time, so I can certainly understand why people cannot get fireworks done, you know? Because there’s a lot that goes into it,” Matt explained.
Western Mass News found that while Springfield and the larger display in Enfield, CT will still happen, Holyoke’s fireworks and Northampton’s display at Look Park are canceled.
“It’ll be next year on June 25, 2022 with a rain date of June 26, 2022,” said Brenda Ryan, chair of the Northampton Family Fourth event.
Ryan noted that the COVID-19 restrictions weren’t lifted in time to confidently make arrangements with vendors and do fundraising.
“We start planning for the fireworks right after we finish the fireworks…When it starts to come down to crunch time, you know right now, this is just way too close for us to try to put everything in place,” Ryan explained.
Matt told us it even took her days to convince her vendors to pull off in a few weeks what normally takes months to plan.
“They send us the music, we select the music, then based on that, they do a program and based on that, they get the so-called ingredients that go into the shells,” Matt said.
With the Fourth of July, Matt said it is easy to remain spaced out and doesn’t anticipate problems with people getting a seat. We asked her about the possibility of the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast which, at last check, was going to be in September, possibly competing with The Big E and enshrinement weekend.
“We’re hoping that maybe we can do it in August,” Matt noted.
Down I-91 south, we also looked into the East Longmeadow Fourth of July parade and their social media page showed that event is still on.
