Typically, April showers bring May flowers, but Friday’s April snow is bringing extra work for DPW crews who spent much of their time keeping the roads clear.
“It’s a shocker,” said Steve Sulewski.
It’s a shocker is an understatement as this much April snow wasn't something Sulewski was counting on. Instead, he was getting his yard ready for warmer weather.
“We just went and planted a whole bunch of things, ready for spring, and all of a sudden, we just get hit with all this snow, so we just hope that the grass that we threw down and the plants that we planted will survive,” Sulewski added.
Sulewski said the snow also impacted his commute, both going to and coming home from work.
“I live here and I work in Connecticut, so it wasn’t as bad in Connecticut, but driving home, it was raining in Connecticut and then came back and it's snowing still here in Monson,” Sulewski explained.
The Monson Highway Department was also caught off-guard by Friday’s snowfall.
“We started out this morning…thought we were going to get 0 to two inches. We ended up with as much as 12 along the Wales, Springfield border,” said highway surveyor Benjamin Murphy.
The Monson crew did pre-treat the roads before the snow hit, but Murphy told Western Mass News it wasn't that effective for the amount of snowfall.
“It turned into mostly a plowing event because we did put down treatment as in road salt and it just wasn’t working, so we just kept plowing,” Murphy noted.
