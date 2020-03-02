SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts voters will play a key role in the race for president with the 'Super Tuesday' primary elections tomorrow.
The Bay State is one of 14 states across the country where polls will be open.
Last week, voting began early in Massachusetts for the first time in a presidential primary and that voting will continue Tuesday, known as 'Super Tuesday', with more than a dozen states around the country participating.
Gladys Oyola-Lopez, an election commissioner in Springfield, told Western Mass News that they had about 760 early voters in the city and over 560 mailed in absentee ballots.
"We had a quiet early voting period. It was kind of a last minute thing that the state put together to allow us having voters being able to come out before the election, which is great because it has added access," Oyola-Lopez explained.
However, Oyola-Lopez is hoping Tuesday even more voters will show up on such a pivotal day.
"For here in the city of Springfield, it really is a day that we see all the people who are looking to cast their ballots for especially president and vice president," Oyola-Lopez said.
If you take a look at the Democratic and Republican ballots, many of the candidates have dropped out of the presidential race, but their names are still there.
If you voted early for someone who is no longer on the ballot, many are wondering what happens to your vote?
"That’s the ballot you cast. If it's an early vote, the vote will still go to that person, even though they are not a candidate any longer. It's just kind of clearing up that confusion," Oyola-Lopez added.
Oyola-Lopez said this year compared to year's past. she feels there is more momentum leading up to 'Super Tuesday' with candidates dropping out and some even paying a visit to the city of Springfield.
"We’ve seen a lot of people door knocking over the weekend and Bernie Sanders was here and that’s not something you see every four years, where a candidate will come to Springfield and try to get support from western Mass., so the fact he was here is getting people to vote more," Oyola-Lopez said.
Polls open across the state by 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will close at 8 p.m.
For more information about exact times and polling locations in your community, CLICK HERE.
