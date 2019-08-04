SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Perishes in Springfield dedicated time to today to honor the lives lost in these tragic mass shootings.
Sundays afternoon mass had a special tone to it, beginning with a prayer for the victims in Ohio and Texas.
At this time we know that at least 9 people were killed in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio Saturday night that came just hours after a separate shooting in El Paso, Texas claimed the lives of 20 people.
Monsignor Christopher Connelly of Saint Micheals Catholic Cathedral in Springfield spoke with Western Mass News before today ceremony and told us he hoped to bring peace to those that may be struggling with the news of these tragic events.
"Anytime there is something as serious and sad as this it is a reminder that we need to pray number one and ask God to help to get us through this and see a way to solve the senseless killings," Monsignor Connelly said.
He pointed out that although we may not know the victims personally, we are all apart of the human family.
And that anytime tragedies like this happen, it's our chance to evaluate our priorities and unify as a community.
