SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hearing about yet another mass shooting in our country is difficult to comprehend right now. It remains a question why there is so much gun violence at a time when we are still in a pandemic, but are slowly starting to return to some sort of normal.
The latest mass shooting comes on top of an anxious country waiting for what the jury will decide as early as next week in the Derek Chauvin trial. It’s a tense time for many of us just trying to live a safe and healthy life.
A gunman opened fire in an Indiana FedEx facility and killed eight people. It's the latest in a string of deadly mass shootings in our country.
In fact, we checked it out. Just in the past month, five deadly shootings with multiple victims. On March 16 in Atlanta, a gunman killed eight at area massage businesses. Six days later, 10 people were killed in a Boulder, CO grocery store shooting. The following week, a gunman killed four people at an Orange, CA office building. Just last week, a former NFL player opened fire and killed seven people at a private home in Rock Hill, SC. Now, Thursday’s shooting in Indianapolis.
This latest act of gun violence is proof that it's a bigger problem that needs fixing.
In Springfield, the New North Citizens Council is focused on making the streets safer.
“We understand that just by them sometimes walking out the door, they could easily be caught in a stray bullet by living in the communities they live in and being at risk,” said Joesiah Gonzalez, director of youth services.
Gonzalez told Western Mass News that preventing gun violence and violence in general starts with building relationships in the community.
“How do we make our community healthier and safer? We can’t do it with people missing from the table. We can only do it with everyone at the table,” Gonzalez added.
Looking ahead to next week, communities are thinking about safety as the nation will await the possible verdict in the Chauvin trial. The death of George Floyd marked a pivotal time for Americans and the demand for racial justice.
Western Mass News checked in with local police departments to see how they are preparing. West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance told us, “As of right now, we have no intelligence or information that a protest is planned for West Springfield. However, we are always planning for the unknown and unforeseen events." He also points out "in a case with a jury trial, it could be days or longer before a verdict is reached."
Other police departments we reached out to did not choose to share any plans they might have in preparation for the Chauvin verdict.
