(WGGB/WSHM) -- Several communities in western Mass. are opening cooling centers to prepare for this week's hot weather.
Chicopee
- Chicopee Public Library: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p .m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Senior Center: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Springfield
- Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center: Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. .
- Kenefick Park: Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Mason Square Library Community Room: Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Hungry Hill Senior Center: Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Myrtle Street Park: Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center: Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- South End Community Center: Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
West Springfield
- Memorial Pool: Wednesday through Friday 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Alice Corson Pool: Wednesday through Friday 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- Library: Wednesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Senior Center: Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monson
- Monson Council on Aging: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
