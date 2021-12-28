SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Thousands of free at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits were distributed across western Massachusetts as part of an effort announced by Governor Baker.
19 communities across the area received COVID-19 at-home testing kits from the state just last week, and many across western Massachusetts experienced a strong demand right away.
On Tuesday, Springfield residents picked up test kits at the public libraries. The city received about 170,000 kits from the state and is in the process of getting them out to people who need them.
More kits will be handed out at the libraries Wednesday.
Western Mass News spoke with people who were very thankful to get their hands on these tests.
“I pick up for myself, but I also pick up for other people that cannot come and pick them up, which they are older people,” Lissette Vasquez explained.
As for other communities that have received the free home COVID tests, Western Mass News learned that Chicopee received 15,030 test kits and currently has 450 left, with a majority available at the Chicopee Health Department.
Holyoke received more than 25,000 kits with 10,000 kits being distributed to Holyoke Public Schools, and a few organizations such as the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club and Providence Ministries have a small amount left.
Greenfield distributed over 3,800 testing kits with about 1,000 kits left, and West Springfield ran out of test kits before Christmas.
Western Mass News also reached out to Governor Charlie Baker's office to find out if these locations will be receiving more at-home testing kits, but have not yet heard back.
