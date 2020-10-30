SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We just days away from election day, but more than half of registered voters in some towns and cities have already cast their ballots.
One of those communities is South Hadley.
Voters in South Hadley have been casting their ballots early - both in-person and by mail - with more than 56-percent of ballots already in.
“I can certainly, as town clerk, this is historic, but then again, we’ve never had the challenge of a pandemic,” said South Hadley Town Clerk Carlene Hamlin.
Hamlin told Western Mass News the majority of their 12,000 registered voters are voting by mail.
“Folks that are taking the option of vote by mail that’s been extremely well received here in South Hadley. Our current applications that are out are over 7,000,” Hamlin explained.
Out of those 7,000 applications, Hamlin told us more than 6,000 have already been returned and about 2,000 early voters have turned out so far at the polls in South Hadley.
Sydney Scott became one of those voters on Thursday, as she cast a ballot for the first time ever.
“I just think we all have a responsibility to vote and it's really important that our vote counts, especially the younger generation,” Scott said.
Scott told Western Mass News that she is encouraging her friends to vote as well.
“Just letting everybody know their options and making sure that all my friends have a plan to vote as well, Scott said.
She said the record early voting in South Hadley is good for the community.
“I think it’s great that we’re all turning up and doing our right to vote,” Scott noted.
Early voting in the Bay State ends this Friday.
Election day is on Tuesday, November 3 and mail-in ballots in Massachusetts must be postmarked by election day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.