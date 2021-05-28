SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News is getting answers on which towns will host Memorial Day parades and ceremonies this year.
This Memorial Day will look a lot different than one year ago today. With the mask mandate lifted Saturday, some towns are proceeding as normal.
The following communities will feature parades at the respective times this weekend.
Memorial Day Parades:
Sunday, May 30
Hatfield - 1 pm
Monday, May 31
Huntington - 8 a.m.
Northampton - 8 a.m.
Agawam - 10 a.m.
Russell - 2 p.m.
These towns will have smaller ceremonies to honor their town’s fallen soldiers.
Memorial Day Ceremonies:
Amherst - 11 a.m.
Chicopee - 11 a.m.
Ludlow - 11 a.m.
Westfield - 11 a.m.
Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli credits their advanced preparations, which will allow the town to host a normal day of ceremonies in accordance with CDC guidelines.
“Low and behold because of the release on the 29th, everything just happened to fall into place so our planning early on paid off,” Sapelli said.
It is something he said was too meaningful to pass on.
“This is something that we felt was of utmost importance and come hell or high water, we were going to put some kind of program together,” Sapelli said.
Agawam Veteran’s Director Chris Lanski stresses the importance of what it means to pay respect and gather as a community on Monday.
“It’s the ability for everyone to remember our fallen men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It’s for the families of those who have passed away that won’t be home, that won’t be here to celebrate. It’s for us to honor them,” Lanski said.
In Ludlow, Director of Veteran Services Eric Segundo says because of the short notice on updated CDC Guidances, there will be a modified ceremony in place of their parade to honor their Veterans.
“the street will be closed so it will allow residents on the street to be socially distant if they choose. And we’re going to read all the names of those killed in action here in Ludlow,” Segundo said.
Lanski told Western Mass News the best way to pay your respects, place a flower on a bare headstone with an American flag nearby. He adds, take a moment to think of the families that could not pay respect to their fallen heroes in person.
We will keep you posted as we hear word on other local ceremonies this weekend.
