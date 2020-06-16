CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Following national protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, President Donald Trump signed Tuesday an executive order on policing - letting the country know their voices have been heard.
Local leaders we spoke with said the president signing the executive order means he knows there is a problem with racial injustice in this country.
President Trump put pen to paper today to sign an executive order on policing practices. This is in response to recent protests across the nation sparked by the officer involved death of Floyd.
“We take historic action to deliver a future of safety and security for Americans of every race religion, color, and creed,” Trump said.
Under the order, chokeholds will be banned unless an officer's life is at risk.
Also, a database will be established to keep track of officers with excessive use of force complaints on their records.
Western Mass News spoke with community organizer Terrance Mack, who said this is a step in the right direction, but he believes this database should be available for the public to see.
“This tracking system that they are talking about should be made known to the public, so we know how we can weed out this officer and be aware of the law enforcement officers that are patrolling our neighborhoods,” Mack noted.
The president also said a financial incentive will be given to police departments that set-up co-responder programs where social workers join the police on non-violent calls.
That includes cases of mental health, addiction, and homelessness.
That’s something Mack said could have saved Rayshard Brooks’ life, the black man in Georgia who was shot in the back by a white officer when police said he resisted arrest for failing a sobriety test over the weekend.
“They situation could have been handled in so many different ways other than resulting in getting shot in the back…or again, like this executive order will enact could have called a mental health professional to step on the scene and remove him from that situation,” Mack said.
Locally, Mack said he is focusing his energy not what leaders can do for the community, but what the community can do for itself.
“Right now, me and a team of educators are working on putting together a workshop that educated young adults on their rights on emergency protocols for when encountering law enforcement, educating them on police brutality,” Mack added.
Mack is looking for educational volunteers for his program. If you're interested, you CLICK HERE to contact him.
