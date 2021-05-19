SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Community and city leaders joined together Wednesday to call attention to new legislation filed at the State House to prevent a post-pandemic housing crisis.
"I believe it's really essential for cities like Springfield as we see the pandemic move in a more positive direction we have to recognize that just because a piece of paper gets signed in June it doesn't erase a year of hardship for residents homeowners tenants and landlords. So what we really want to make sure is that as the emergency protections are lifted a clear plan is put in place to make sure individuals can stay in their homes," Jesse Lederman, Springfield City Councilor at Large said.
The Housing Equity Bill, filed in the State Legislature, would build on eviction protections passed in the budget and close loopholes in existing federal protections that leave tenants and homeowners vulnerable. This is something City Councilor Jesse Lederman says is critical as we move out of the pandemic.
