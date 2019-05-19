SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A massive baby shower for local mothers took place on Sunday in Springfield.
Parents and caregivers in the Greater Springfield area came out to the Vegan Nest where free baby items were given away to moms-to-be, who might need help meeting the expenses that come along with having a child.
Organizers say they want to provide families with the essentials they need, in more than one way.
Nicole Broushet, founder of the event and Glo Mom spoke out about what the event means to her.
"They need community, they need a system of support, that is not just giving out things to meet the short term need, but a long term investment in their health and wellness, and the spiritual well-being of their families," Broushet said.
The event also had free seminars, workshops and baby food cooking demos.
