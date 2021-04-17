SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At 11 a.m. Saturday morning, a community clean-up event took place at the Acorn Street Park tennis courts in Springfield.
An application is currently pending with the community preservation board to restore those tennis courts, but the organizers of the clean-up viewed this event as an important first step.
"First we started out with the petition, to get the community interest and actually wanting to see the tennis courts revitalized, and then we decided, well, the tennis courts look like really rough and to be honest we were getting a little push back from the city about our application for revitalizing them, and so we said to them well whether our application gets approved or not this site needs to be cleaned up, community clean up organizer Jynai McDonald said.
