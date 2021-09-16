SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield has announced a community cleanup day for Watershops Pond.
The event will be held Saturday, September 18 at 9 a.m.
Anyone who wants to help is asked to meet in the parking lot of Nathan Bill's Restaurant on Island Pond Road for registration and coffee. They'll be directed to designated spots for cleanup.
Gloves, trash bags, hand sanitizer and face masks will be provided for participants.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the cleanup event is part of the city's ongoing work on improving the Watershops Pond area and the dam that controls the water flow in to the Mill River.
