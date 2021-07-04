SPRINGFIELD -- It's a celebration that many western Mass residents have anticipated since 2019 -- Star Spangled Springfield.
It turned out to be a beautiful night for the event. Many said after missing it last year due to the pandemic, they were happy to be celebrating all together this year.
“We love coming to the fireworks display downtown,” Springfield resident Jaron Kenney said.
Star Spangled Springfield brought hundreds of people together Sunday night at Riverfront Park for Fourth of July celebrations with friends and family.
“Definitely this year, having my two little ones this year -- I love you guys -- we get to enjoy company, especially seeing people and faces,” Kenney said.
It was an exciting night for the community who came together for the first time since 2019 after the event was canceled last summer due to the pandemic.
Western Mass News spoke with a representative from the fireworks company who said Sunday's show included thousands of illuminations and fireworks.
He's been shooting the fireworks off from Memorial Bridge for three decades, and he's happy to be back this year.
“I was lost last year. I was sitting in my yard at my picnic table having a burger, and it just wasn't the same, you know? I miss it,” said David Vanbuskirk, chief pyrotechnician for Fireworks by Grucci.
He said a lot goes into planning the show.
“They choreograph it to music, they put it together. When certain shells burst in the air to be a certain note of the song,” Vanbuskirk said.
The stormy weather in the days leading up to the event had some people worried.
“Honestly, I didn't think we were gonna have it,” Kenney said.
But the clouds cleared just in time for a night of fun.
“I couldn't be happier that we're able to produce the fireworks this year,” said Judy Matt, president of Spirit of Springfield. “After not having it last year, and so many people look forward to them, I'm just delighted we're able to do it.”
All eyes were on the sky as the first of the fireworks shot off at 9:30 p.m.
“I like when they fire up and they explode,” said Kenney’s 5-year-old son, Jacob.
The Fourth of July celebrations may have wrapped up for the day, but the sense of community from Sunday night is here to stay.
