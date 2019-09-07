CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local priest celebrated a milestone this weekend; a century of life.
Father Lucjan Krolikowski turned 100 years old on Saturday.
A big party was thrown in his favor in Chicopee with hundreds of people in attendance.
One of his closest friends, Father Michael Zielke told Western Mass News he's touched dozens of lives all through his actions on behalf of the church.
"His legacy is that he's kept his life open to God. God survived providence and worked his whole life and he's kept his life open to God and how God surprises us all if we stay attuned to him. So that's why I think there's such an outpouring of support. It wasn't about him it was about God," Father Zielke said.
Today's celebration included music, tons of food, and of course a cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.