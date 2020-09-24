CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Here’s a good story coming out of the community.
Alayna Joanides, 10, of Chicopee broke not one, but both of her arms when she accidently fell off a swing at her friend’s house.
She now has a cast on both her arms.
Her mom, Maria, was concerned for how her daughter was going to learn from home and took her message to social media.
That’s when someone reached to out to her and offered to get Alayna a touchscreen computer, so she can learn comfortably from her home.
“She messaged me last night and said ‘Can I have your address?’ so I gave it her and said ‘Your daughter’s laptop is on the way.’ I said oh my gosh, thank you so much, that touched my heart in ways I can’t even explain. That’s huge for me. I don't get much help. I’m a single mom. I do it all on my own, so that was beautiful and I thank everyone that has offered to help her and stuff,” said Maria Joanides.
Alayna Joanides added, “I feel like this community is now my family because they care so much.”
Jess Miller donated the laptop. She also put together a group named ‘The Kind Squad.’
Their mission is to make the world a better place through acts of kindness.
“Have you seen what's going on in the world? My feeling is I can't do a lot about politics, I can't control what people are doing, but I can control what I'm doing and I can do stuff to actively help the community,” Miller explained.
Alayna is expected to recover in four to six weeks.
