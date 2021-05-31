AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Despite the rain and clouds, Agawam leaders held several Memorial Day ceremonies across town Monday including a parade.
Western Mass News spoke with a veteran to find out what this day of remembrance means to him.
“I had shore duty for two years, and then I was on a ship on a destroyer for two years,” veteran Edward Hamel said.
Hamel spent four years in the United States Navy and retired in 1970 as an E5 second-class supply person.
“I actually was not in combat, and a lot of my friends were, a lot of them died, and this is a chance for me to kind of give back to those veterans that didn’t make it home,” Hamel said.
For him and veterans across the nation, Memorial Day is time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
“I’ve had a few people say happy Memorial Day. And people should realize this is kind of a sad day from a veterans standpoint that people have died and given their lives so that we could have these freedoms,” Hamel explained.
Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli and town veteran services officials held ceremonies Monday morning at the Springfield Street Cemetery American Legion post #185 and the South Westfield Cemetery.
The ceremony included a gun salute and wreath-laying to commemorate servicemen and women who are no longer with us.
“As everyone knows or should know that this is a somber type of remembrance holiday, it’s not a celebration, it’s a somber recognition of those who have their life’s over the years in battle to defend our freedom,” Sapelli said.
Luckily the rain held out for this parade, and many residents walked down Main Street here in Agawam to remember our fallen heroes
With pandemic restrictions lifted, more people were able to gather this year. Those who participated in this year's Memorial Day parade included an Agawam school band, bagpipers, and local sports teams.
Sapelli said there was at least one good thing that came out of COVID-19.
“I think this past year with the COVID people started reflecting more and looking at their lives and looking at what’s really meaningful to them. People gave their lives for freedom over the years, and it’s something we take for granted every day and we shouldn’t,” Sapelli said.
