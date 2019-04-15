SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The community is rallying behind a family whose loved one has been missing for two and a half months.
The goal for Sunday's community event was simple: they just hope that anyone with information on where Andrew Pearson may be comes forward.
"My son has been gone way too long and I need answers," said Bridgett Lockett, Pearson's mom.
Pearson has been missing since January 28 after he was last seen leaving his job at Panera Bread in East Longmeadow. He hasn't returned home since.
"Andrew is a wonderful person, human-being, son of mine. None of this is his characteristics. Andrew may have went off a couple of days, hang out, did his thing, but Andrew always returned home," Lockett added.
The community came together today in Forest Park, organized by J.R. Ewing who didn't even know Pearson.
"We're all important. All of our lives matter and that's why we're here today - to be seen, to be heard, and to share Andrew's story. We feel that we have such a great community, why not come out and do that," Ewing noted.
Ewing has now been working with Pearson's family to find out where he is and what may have happened to him.
"We just really believe that somebody knows something and we need them to ay something, we need them to speak out," Ewing said.
Lockett added, "It's time to break the silence. It's time to come forth. It's time to give me peace, give my family peace."
Pearson's mom told Western Mass News that she thinks if he was in a facility, he would've reached out by now.
With no contact with him since he disappeared, Lockett said she needs the public's help.
"He knows he has a wonderful family; a mother that loves him, a father that loves him, family. He wouldn't just walk out of our lives and just say 'That's it. I'm gone,'" Lockett said.
Lockett explained she hopes Pearson is watching, and she wants him to know "I need you home. I need you back in my life. I'm no good without you. You make me whole, you made me the mother I am today."
Lockett said she's not going to stop until Pearson returns back home.
