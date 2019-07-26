CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee community continues to mourn the loss of 15-year-old Alex Ortiz who died in a car accident in Wilbraham weeks ago.
To raise money for the teen's family, the Chicopee athletic community is rallying together, hosting a day-long lacrosse event at Chicopee Comp High School tomorrow.
Lacrosse was just one of the three sports that Alex Ortiz played for the Chicopee Comp Colts.
This weekend's game isn't just celebrating Alex as an athlete, but as a leader and asset to his community, and his community is already showing their pride for the late student-athlete.
"So many businesses immediately just welcomed us in and gave us kind of whatever we were looking for at no cost at all. It’s overwhelming to be honest," Boy's Lacrosse Coach Matt Smith tells us.
Coach Smith says ten businesses have already donated free items to the upcoming lacrosse tournament at Chicopee Comp to memorialize Alex Ortiz.
'"I think that Alex definitely was a leader on his team. The kids looked up to him, because of how positive he always was," says Coach Smith.
Alex was just 15-years-old when he died in a car accident in Wilbraham earlier this month, and, for someone who was just a kid, the impact of Alex's death rippled across Chicopee.
"He was so shook up, so upset. He said there couldn't have been a finer kid anywhere," said Arnold's Meats owner Larry Katz.
Katz tells Western Mass News one of his employees used to coach Alex.
Katz is donating hot dogs to the tournament.
"Anything I can do for a family that has to go through that type of a tragedy, I’d be more than happy to donate,” stated Katz.
One expense fewer for Smith and another opportunity to earn money, given from the Comp family...
"Lacrosse is kind of a family-type community," noted Coach Smith.
To the Ortiz family.
"We really wish Alex could be here to see it, and it’s unfortunate we’re doing it for this reason, but I think that he would just be overjoyed," added Coach Smith.
Players are expected to make their way to the Colts' field around 8:30 tomorrow morning.
The first game starts at 9:15, and, again, proceeds from the tournament will be presented to Ortiz's family.
