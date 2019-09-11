WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The events of 9/11 rattled our entire country leaving a lasting impact on many communities across the nation, including the City of Westfield.
Western Mass News spoke with the families of three people from Westfield, Brian Murphy, Tara Creamer, and Daniel Trant, who lost their lives on that tragic day.
These three people from Westfield died during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Today, members of their family and the Westfield community came together to remember them and the thousands of other lives lost 18 years ago.
A concrete monument stands tall along Elm Street in Westfield in memory of Tara Creamer, Brian Murphy, and Daniel Trant.
Creamer was on American Airlines flight 11, 18 years ago when it was hijacked and crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.
James Shea, Tara’s father was one of the victims family members that attended the ceremony.
"Tara always had a smile on her face and if you have a smile on your face and you’re approaching somebody, 9 out of 10 times that person you approach will smile back," Shea explained.
In the north tower that morning, both Brian Murphy and Daniel Trant were there.
Sally Trant, Daniel’s sister explained who her brother was and what it's like 18 years later.
"Danny worked for Cantor Fitzgerald. He was on the 104th floor of the north tower... it’s still difficult. We think of Danny every day. We talk about him often. We see his boys and his songs remind us so much of him. It’s still very difficult, but we love coming back to Westfield on 9/11. We have no desire to go to ground zero. That’s not something we want to remember Danny there," Sally Trant said.
Western Mass News found Danny’s memory living on inside Westfield High School, where he was a star athlete.
Number 12, his basketball jersey number has even been retired.
Tom Daley, former Westfield High School basketball coach spoke about what Danny was like as an athlete.
"He was like a quart back. The Tom Brady of the Westfield High School basketball team. He knew where the ball was going before anybody else knew where it was going. He was a great passer never mind he could shoot. He was a point guard and he got everybody involved in the game and that the kind of kid he was, kind of ballplayer he was. It was a tragedy. Here’s a little small community like Westfield and we end up losing three of our kids. Tragic," Daley said.
The family's of Daniel, Tara, and Brian said they are so grateful for the city of Westfield and all the community has done to honor and remember their loved ones.
The third ceremony in Westfield is getting started Wednesday evening at the Sons of Erin.
