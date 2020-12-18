CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local family is displaced from their home after a fire broke out in Chicopee on Wednesday.

With Christmas just one week away, the community is rallying together to make sure they still have a festive holiday.

“I just couldn’t believe our home was gone,” said Angelina Perez.

Nine displaced after Chicopee fire CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four families are without a home following a fire on Grattan Street in Chicopee on Wednesday.

Perez and her three daughters are displaced after a fire broke out at their Grattan Street home on Wednesday afternoon. She told Western Mass News she is thankful no one was injured.

“I am extremely thankful that everybody was able to get out safely, not only my family, but my neighbors,” Perez added.

The Chicopee Fire Department told Western Mass News the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction. The apartment building sustained interior smoke and water damage.

Four families, including Perez, were displaced.

With only a few days until Christmas, Perez said her daughters are heartbroken they will not be able to celebrate the holiday at their home.

“They’re really sad about the fact that we can’t open presents under our Christmas tree,” Perez said.

Perez told us they don’t just put up the Christmas tree during December. They have it up all year round.

“We have a tradition where we actually leave the Christmas tree up all year round and we put decorations on it every single holiday,” Perez explained.

When two community members, Paul Parks and Kaween Fernando, learned Perez would not be able to celebrate Christmas at home, they got to brainstorming and launched a Facebook page to help the family.

“It's very important for all Chicopeans to have a merry Christmas, so our community is really good about looking out for each other,” Parks explained.

Fernando added, “When tragedy strikes, this community really comes together. That's really something that's heartening about Chicopee. It’s why I love being here, why I love being here, why I love living here.”

The two men are collecting toys, clothing, and stocking stuffers. They will be hosting a drive this weekend at the First Congregational Church in Chicopee.

“…From 11:30 to 1:30 on Saturday and Sunday,” Parks said.

In addition to Christmas gifts, the two community members are accepting monetary donations and household supplies.

Perez is staying with family members until they can find a new home. She has also received donations from other community members and is thankful for the outpouring support.

“Thank you for all the help everybody has given us,” Perez said.